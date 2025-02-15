Business Standard

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Mahindra & Mahindra's electric SUVs see 30,179 bookings on day 1

Mahindra & Mahindra's electric SUVs see 30,179 bookings on day 1

Last Updated : Feb 15 2025 | 9:50 AM IST

Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) has reported strong initial demand for its newly launched electric SUVs, the XEV 9e and BE 6.

On the first day of booking availability, the company recorded 30,179 bookings, with a total booking value of Rs 8,472 crore at ex-showroom prices.

The total bookings for the two models exceed 30% of the total electric passenger vehicle sales in India for the entire calendar year 2024.

The sales split between the XEV 9e and BE 6 is 56% and 44%, respectively. The top-end Pack Three, featuring a 79 kWh battery, accounted for 73% of the total bookings across both brands.

 

M&M has announced a phased delivery schedule, commencing in mid-March 2025, with the "Pack Three" variant prioritized. Subsequent deliveries will occur throughout 2025, based on the specific variant.

Bookings for the XEV 9e and BE 6 remain open through authorized Mahindra dealerships and the company's website.

The Mahindra Group enjoys a leadership position in farm equipment, utility vehicles, information technology and financial services in India. It is the world's largest tractor company by volume. It has a strong presence in renewable energy, agriculture, logistics, hospitality and real estate.

The company reported 19.06% jump in standalone net profit to Rs 2,964.31 crore in Q3 FY25 compared with Rs 2,489.73 crore in Q3 FY24. Revenue from operations jumped 20.31% YoY to Rs 30,963.76 crore in Q3 FY25.

Shares of M&M fell 1.26% to settle at Rs 2940.75 on Friday, 14 February 2025.

First Published: Feb 15 2025 | 9:32 AM IST

