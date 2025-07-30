Wednesday, July 30, 2025 | 05:56 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Mahindra & Mahindra standalone net profit rises 32.04% in the June 2025 quarter

Mahindra & Mahindra standalone net profit rises 32.04% in the June 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Jul 30 2025 | 5:53 PM IST

Sales rise 26.05% to Rs 34083.23 crore

Net profit of Mahindra & Mahindra rose 32.04% to Rs 3449.84 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 2612.63 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 26.05% to Rs 34083.23 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 27038.79 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales34083.2327038.79 26 OPM %14.5015.22 -PBDT5619.404320.84 30 PBT4619.523406.22 36 NP3449.842612.63 32

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Automobile Corporation Of Goa standalone net profit rises 28.74% in the June 2025 quarter

Automobile Corporation Of Goa standalone net profit rises 28.74% in the June 2025 quarter

Interglobe Aviation consolidated net profit declines 20.25% in the June 2025 quarter

Interglobe Aviation consolidated net profit declines 20.25% in the June 2025 quarter

Navin Fluorine International consolidated net profit rises 128.83% in the June 2025 quarter

Navin Fluorine International consolidated net profit rises 128.83% in the June 2025 quarter

Jaiprakash Power Ventures consolidated net profit declines 20.20% in the June 2025 quarter

Jaiprakash Power Ventures consolidated net profit declines 20.20% in the June 2025 quarter

Pokarna consolidated net profit declines 14.51% in the June 2025 quarter

Pokarna consolidated net profit declines 14.51% in the June 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 30 2025 | 5:41 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to watchF1-Visa DelaysNSDL IPO8.8 Earthquake Hit RussiaITC Q1 Results PreviewM&B Engineering IPOQ1 Result TodayUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon