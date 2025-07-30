Wednesday, July 30, 2025 | 05:58 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Interglobe Aviation consolidated net profit declines 20.25% in the June 2025 quarter

Interglobe Aviation consolidated net profit declines 20.25% in the June 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Jul 30 2025 | 5:52 PM IST

Sales rise 4.73% to Rs 20496.30 crore

Net profit of Interglobe Aviation declined 20.25% to Rs 2176.30 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 2728.80 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 4.73% to Rs 20496.30 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 19570.70 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales20496.3019570.70 5 OPM %25.5026.36 -PBDT4876.704679.80 4 PBT2310.702804.00 -18 NP2176.302728.80 -20

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jul 30 2025 | 5:41 PM IST

