Navin Fluorine International consolidated net profit rises 128.83% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 38.52% to Rs 725.40 croreNet profit of Navin Fluorine International rose 128.83% to Rs 117.16 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 51.20 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 38.52% to Rs 725.40 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 523.68 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales725.40523.68 39 OPM %28.5119.16 -PBDT190.3595.01 100 PBT155.1168.30 127 NP117.1651.20 129
