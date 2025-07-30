Jaiprakash Power Ventures consolidated net profit declines 20.20% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 9.78% to Rs 1583.16 croreNet profit of Jaiprakash Power Ventures declined 20.20% to Rs 278.13 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 348.54 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 9.78% to Rs 1583.16 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1754.70 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales1583.161754.70 -10 OPM %37.9845.02 -PBDT552.14705.28 -22 PBT434.81587.75 -26 NP278.13348.54 -20
