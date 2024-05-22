Majestic Auto reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.61 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 19.66% to Rs 15.52 crore

For the full year,net profit rose 746.83% to Rs 32.01 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 3.78 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 68.25% to Rs 83.42 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 49.58 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Net Loss of Majestic Auto reported to Rs 0.61 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.74 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 19.66% to Rs 15.52 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 12.97 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.15.5212.9783.4249.5859.4138.5564.5849.7622.337.8273.8722.4020.095.6065.1413.60-0.61-0.7432.013.78