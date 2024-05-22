Synergy Green Industries standalone net profit declines 5.25% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 3.37% to Rs 82.31 crore

For the full year,net profit rose 1228.74% to Rs 11.56 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.87 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 12.63% to Rs 326.31 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 289.71 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Net profit of Synergy Green Industries declined 5.25% to Rs 3.25 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 3.43 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 3.37% to Rs 82.31 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 85.18 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.82.3185.18326.31289.7111.6312.7312.049.007.267.6827.7512.694.034.5915.660.703.253.4311.560.87