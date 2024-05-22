Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Synergy Green Industries standalone net profit declines 5.25% in the March 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : May 22 2024 | 3:31 PM IST
Sales decline 3.37% to Rs 82.31 crore
Net profit of Synergy Green Industries declined 5.25% to Rs 3.25 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 3.43 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 3.37% to Rs 82.31 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 85.18 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 1228.74% to Rs 11.56 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.87 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 12.63% to Rs 326.31 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 289.71 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales82.3185.18 -3 326.31289.71 13 OPM %11.6312.73 -12.049.00 - PBDT7.267.68 -5 27.7512.69 119 PBT4.034.59 -12 15.660.70 2137 NP3.253.43 -5 11.560.87 1229
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Synergy Green Industries reports standalone net profit of Rs 2.61 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Stonelam's Mumbai Store Is Inspired by Mountain Trails, Fostering Creative Synergy with Nature

Oswal Green Tech standalone net profit declines 38.03% in the March 2024 quarter

Tanfac Industries standalone net profit declines 43.39% in the March 2024 quarter

Dwarikesh Sugar Industries standalone net profit declines 50.97% in the March 2024 quarter

Team Lease Services standalone net profit rises 8.48% in the March 2024 quarter

Arcee Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.25 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Kaveri Seed Company reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.27 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Oriental Carbon &amp; Chemicals consolidated net profit rises 12.51% in the March 2024 quarter

Unichem Laboratories reports consolidated net loss of Rs 129.31 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 22 2024 | 3:19 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Elections LIVERealme GT 6T India Launch TodayPaytm Q4 ResultsIPL 2024 Eliminator, RR vs RCBIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon