Campaigning winds down in Haryana as Assembly elections approach

Last Updated : Oct 03 2024 | 12:16 PM IST
Campaigning for the Haryana Assembly elections concludes today (3 October) as the state gears up for polling on Saturday (5 October). The election will be conducted in a single phase, covering all 90 assembly seats. The votes will be counted on October 8th, coinciding with the counting in Jammu and Kashmir.

On this final day of campaigning, political heavyweights are making their presence felt across the state.

In anticipation of the election, the Election Commission has imposed a ban on the release of exit polls relating to the Haryana Assembly elections. This restriction will remain in effect until 6:30 PM on 5 October, the polling day. Any publication or broadcast of exit poll results via print, electronic media, or other mediums before this deadline could lead to legal consequences, including imprisonment and fines.

The Haryana Legislative Assembly's current term is set to conclude on 3 November 2024. The previous elections took place in October 2019, resulting in a coalition government formed by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Jannayak Janta Party (JJP).

First Published: Oct 03 2024 | 12:05 PM IST

