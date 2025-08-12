Man Industries (India) consolidated net profit rises 44.99% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 0.88% to Rs 742.13 croreNet profit of Man Industries (India) rose 44.99% to Rs 27.62 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 19.05 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 0.88% to Rs 742.13 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 748.70 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales742.13748.70 -1 OPM %6.625.04 -PBDT50.8440.21 26 PBT38.2627.50 39 NP27.6219.05 45
