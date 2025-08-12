Sera Investments & Finance India standalone net profit declines 96.95% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 56.69% to Rs 2.59 croreNet profit of Sera Investments & Finance India declined 96.95% to Rs 0.11 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 3.61 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 56.69% to Rs 2.59 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 5.98 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales2.595.98 -57 OPM %26.6484.28 -PBDT0.294.90 -94 PBT0.154.80 -97 NP0.113.61 -97
