Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Vaishali Pharma standalone net profit declines 24.71% in the June 2025 quarter

Vaishali Pharma standalone net profit declines 24.71% in the June 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Aug 12 2025 | 9:16 AM IST

Sales rise 31.36% to Rs 23.75 crore

Net profit of Vaishali Pharma declined 24.71% to Rs 1.28 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1.70 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 31.36% to Rs 23.75 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 18.08 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales23.7518.08 31 OPM %5.7713.00 -PBDT1.882.39 -21 PBT1.742.27 -23 NP1.281.70 -25

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Aug 12 2025 | 7:34 AM IST

Q1 Result Today
