Fundviser Capital (India) reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.12 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 3100.00% to Rs 0.32 croreNet Loss of Fundviser Capital (India) reported to Rs 0.12 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 3100.00% to Rs 0.32 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales0.320.01 3100 OPM %-96.88-300.00 -PBDT-0.11-0.03 -267 PBT-0.12-0.03 -300 NP-0.12-0.02 -500
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content