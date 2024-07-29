Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Man Infra records 50% sales in luxury project 'Aaradhya OnePark project'

Image

Last Updated : Jul 29 2024 | 1:04 PM IST
Within six months of launch
Man Infraconstruction (MICL Group) announced a significant milestone in the Aaradhya OnePark project, achieving ~50% sales within just six months of its launch in January 2024. This rapid success underlines the good market demand for luxurious residences in Mumbai.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Aaradhya OnePark, located on the prestigious 60 ft. Road in Ghatkopar East, Mumbai offers an uber-luxurious living experience with meticulously designed 3, 4, and 5 BHK residences. The project boasts 50 lifestyle amenities, making it an unparalleled choice for discerning buyers. Its strategic location, superior construction quality, and exceptional amenities have driven remarkable sales performance.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

This Reliance group stock has rallied 52% in 9 days; zoomed 120% in 5 weeks

Parliament LIVE news: IAS aspirants' deaths issue raised in Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha

Paris Olympics 2024 LIVE UPDATES, Day 3:Ramita's medal event underway; Chirag-Satwik match cancelled

Barcelona and beyond: How Europe's tourism boom is sparking unrest

Stock Market LIVE: Indices off day's high; Adani Wilmar zooms 7% on Q1 turnaround

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 29 2024 | 12:04 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayParis Olympics 2024 LIVEParliament Season LIVELatest News LIVESearchGPTGold-Silver Price TodayBelated ITROlympics 2024 Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon