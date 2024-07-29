Man Infra records 50% sales in luxury project 'Aaradhya OnePark project'

Within six months of launch

Man Infraconstruction (MICL Group) announced a significant milestone in the Aaradhya OnePark project, achieving ~50% sales within just six months of its launch in January 2024. This rapid success underlines the good market demand for luxurious residences in Mumbai.

Aaradhya OnePark, located on the prestigious 60 ft. Road in Ghatkopar East, Mumbai offers an uber-luxurious living experience with meticulously designed 3, 4, and 5 BHK residences. The project boasts 50 lifestyle amenities, making it an unparalleled choice for discerning buyers. Its strategic location, superior construction quality, and exceptional amenities have driven remarkable sales performance.