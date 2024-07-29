Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd soars 1.28%, up for fifth straight session

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd is quoting at Rs 144.44, up 1.28% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 40.4% in last one year as compared to a 25.92% spurt in NIFTY and a 2.19% spurt in the Nifty Media. Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd gained for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 144.44, up 1.28% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.16% on the day, quoting at 24873.8. The Sensex is at 81519.27, up 0.23%. Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd has slipped around 5.55% in last one month. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Meanwhile, Nifty Media index of which Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd is a constituent, has slipped around 3.23% in last one month and is currently quoting at 2075.65, up 1.49% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 148.77 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 166.3 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 28.13 based on TTM earnings ending March 24.

