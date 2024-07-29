AIA Engineering soars on share buyback proposal

AIA Engineering jumped 5.70% to Rs 4635.55 after the company announced that its board will meet on 07 August 2024 to consider a proposal for buy-back of equity shares of the company.

The announcement was made during market hours today.

AIA Engineering manufactures high-chrome grinding media, liners, and diaphragms, collectively known as mill internals. These are used for crushing and grinding operations in grinding mills, in the cement, power utility, and mining industries.

