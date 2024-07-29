Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

AIA Engineering soars on share buyback proposal

Image

Last Updated : Jul 29 2024 | 1:04 PM IST
AIA Engineering jumped 5.70% to Rs 4635.55 after the company announced that its board will meet on 07 August 2024 to consider a proposal for buy-back of equity shares of the company.
The announcement was made during market hours today.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
AIA Engineering manufactures high-chrome grinding media, liners, and diaphragms, collectively known as mill internals. These are used for crushing and grinding operations in grinding mills, in the cement, power utility, and mining industries.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

This Reliance group stock has rallied 52% in 9 days; zoomed 120% in 5 weeks

Parliament LIVE news: IAS aspirants' deaths issue raised in Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha

Paris Olympics 2024 LIVE UPDATES, Day 3:Ramita's medal event underway; Chirag-Satwik match cancelled

Barcelona and beyond: How Europe's tourism boom is sparking unrest

Stock Market LIVE: Indices off day's high; Adani Wilmar zooms 7% on Q1 turnaround

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 29 2024 | 11:56 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayParis Olympics 2024 LIVEParliament Season LIVELatest News LIVESearchGPTGold-Silver Price TodayBelated ITROlympics 2024 Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon