Man Infraconstruction standalone net profit declines 55.52% in the December 2023 quarter

Net profit of Man Infraconstruction declined 55.52% to Rs 20.77 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 46.70 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales declined 49.81% to Rs 111.26 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 221.69 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022.111.26221.6916.7621.5430.2563.3628.4561.4620.7746.70