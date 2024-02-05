Man Infraconstruction standalone net profit declines 55.52% in the December 2023 quarter

Sales decline 49.81% to Rs 111.26 croreNet profit of Man Infraconstruction declined 55.52% to Rs 20.77 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 46.70 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales declined 49.81% to Rs 111.26 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 221.69 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales111.26221.69 -50 OPM %16.7621.54 -PBDT30.2563.36 -52 PBT28.4561.46 -54 NP20.7746.70 -56
