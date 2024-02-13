Manaksia Aluminium Company standalone net profit declines 2.38% in the December 2023 quarter

Sales decline 4.39% to Rs 103.48 croreNet profit of Manaksia Aluminium Company declined 2.38% to Rs 1.23 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 1.26 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales declined 4.39% to Rs 103.48 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 108.23 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales103.48108.23 -4 OPM %8.897.93 -PBDT3.603.79 -5 PBT1.622.04 -21 NP1.231.26 -2
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content