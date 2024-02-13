Manaksia Aluminium Company standalone net profit declines 2.38% in the December 2023 quarter

Sales decline 4.39% to Rs 103.48 crore

Net profit of Manaksia Aluminium Company declined 2.38% to Rs 1.23 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 1.26 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales declined 4.39% to Rs 103.48 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 108.23 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022.103.48108.238.897.933.603.791.622.041.231.26