India Home Loans standalone net profit declines 87.50% in the December 2025 quarter
Sales reported at Rs 3.31 croreNet profit of India Home Loans declined 87.50% to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.08 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales remain constant at Rs 3.31 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 and also during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales3.313.31 0 OPM %57.4061.93 -PBDT0.100.15 -33 PBT0.040.08 -50 NP0.010.08 -88
First Published: Jan 31 2026 | 9:08 AM IST