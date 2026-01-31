Saturday, January 31, 2026 | 09:15 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
India Home Loans standalone net profit declines 87.50% in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Jan 31 2026 | 9:08 AM IST

Sales reported at Rs 3.31 crore

Net profit of India Home Loans declined 87.50% to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.08 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales remain constant at Rs 3.31 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 and also during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales3.313.31 0 OPM %57.4061.93 -PBDT0.100.15 -33 PBT0.040.08 -50 NP0.010.08 -88

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jan 31 2026 | 9:08 AM IST

