Subros consolidated net profit rises 5.56% in the December 2025 quarter
Sales rise 15.43% to Rs 947.68 croreNet profit of Subros rose 5.56% to Rs 34.75 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 32.92 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 15.43% to Rs 947.68 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 820.98 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales947.68820.98 15 OPM %8.599.24 -PBDT84.2677.51 9 PBT52.6645.88 15 NP34.7532.92 6
First Published: Jan 31 2026 | 9:08 AM IST