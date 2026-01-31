Subros consolidated net profit rises 5.56% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 15.43% to Rs 947.68 crore

Net profit of Subros rose 5.56% to Rs 34.75 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 32.92 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 15.43% to Rs 947.68 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 820.98 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.947.68820.988.599.2484.2677.5152.6645.8834.7532.92

