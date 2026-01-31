Tata Investment Corporation consolidated net profit rises 284.45% in the December 2025 quarter
Sales rise 1461.19% to Rs 57.92 croreNet profit of Tata Investment Corporation rose 284.45% to Rs 75.39 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 19.61 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 1461.19% to Rs 57.92 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 3.71 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales57.923.71 1461 OPM %82.30-146.63 -PBDT81.7620.84 292 PBT80.8020.57 293 NP75.3919.61 284
First Published: Jan 31 2026 | 9:08 AM IST