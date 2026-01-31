Tata Investment Corporation consolidated net profit rises 284.45% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 1461.19% to Rs 57.92 crore

Net profit of Tata Investment Corporation rose 284.45% to Rs 75.39 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 19.61 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 1461.19% to Rs 57.92 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 3.71 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.57.923.7182.30-146.6381.7620.8480.8020.5775.3919.61

