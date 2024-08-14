Sonal Mercantile consolidated net profit rises 53.68% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 2.18% to Rs 9.43 crore

Net profit of Sonal Mercantile rose 53.68% to Rs 7.73 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 5.03 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 2.18% to Rs 9.43 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 9.64 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.9.439.6499.2699.073.593.463.583.457.735.03