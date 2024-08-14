Sonal Mercantile consolidated net profit rises 53.68% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 2.18% to Rs 9.43 croreNet profit of Sonal Mercantile rose 53.68% to Rs 7.73 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 5.03 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 2.18% to Rs 9.43 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 9.64 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales9.439.64 -2 OPM %99.2699.07 -PBDT3.593.46 4 PBT3.583.45 4 NP7.735.03 54
