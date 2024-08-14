SVP Global Textiles reports consolidated net loss of Rs 96.99 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 34.81% to Rs 50.19 crore

Net Loss of SVP Global Textiles reported to Rs 96.99 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net loss of Rs 59.18 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 34.81% to Rs 50.19 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 76.99 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.50.1976.99-99.80-0.81-92.94-52.43-106.96-66.54-96.99-59.18