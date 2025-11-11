Manali Petrochemicals consolidated net profit rises 8975.00% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 7.74% to Rs 248.04 croreNet profit of Manali Petrochemicals rose 8975.00% to Rs 18.15 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.20 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 7.74% to Rs 248.04 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 230.22 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales248.04230.22 8 OPM %8.181.66 -PBDT29.847.17 316 PBT21.970.55 3895 NP18.150.20 8975
