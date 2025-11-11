Tuesday, November 11, 2025 | 09:16 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Aban Offshore reports consolidated net loss of Rs 307.44 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Aban Offshore reports consolidated net loss of Rs 307.44 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Nov 11 2025 | 9:05 AM IST

Sales decline 9.05% to Rs 104.77 crore

Net Loss of Aban Offshore reported to Rs 307.44 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against net loss of Rs 115.31 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 9.05% to Rs 104.77 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 115.20 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales104.77115.20 -9 OPM %17.4136.63 -PBDT-267.85-76.92 -248 PBT-293.07-110.05 -166 NP-307.44-115.31 -167

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Nov 11 2025 | 7:35 AM IST

