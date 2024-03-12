Sensex (    %)
                             
Manappuram Finance board to mull fund raising proposal on 19 March

Last Updated : Mar 12 2024 | 1:04 PM IST
Manappuram Finance announced that its board will meet on Tuesday, 19 March 2024 to consider and approve the borrowing program and business plan for FY 2024-25.
The borrowing program includes issuance of redeemable non-convertible debentures, notes, bonds (debt securities) in onshore/offshore market by way of private placement and/or public issue for FY 2024-25.
Additionally, the company will also consider business plan for FY 2024-25.
Manappuram Finance is a Non-Banking Finance Company (NBFC), which provides a wide range of fund based and fee based services including gold loans, money exchange facilities, etc. The company is a Systemically Important Non-Deposit taking NBFC(NBFC-ND). The company is registered with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).
The NBFCs consolidated net profit jumped 46.1% to Rs 572.87 crore on 34.1% increase in total income to Rs 2,326.68 crore in Q3 FY24 over Q3 FY23.
The scrip was up 0.30% to currently trade at Rs 169.75 on the BSE.
First Published: Mar 12 2024 | 12:37 PM IST

