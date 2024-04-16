Oil and Gas shares gain

Oil and Gas stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the S&P BSE Oil&Gas index rising 297.88 points or 1.05% at 28656.52 at 09:41 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Oil&Gas index, GAIL (India) Ltd (up 2.53%), Petronet LNG Ltd (up 2.3%),Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd (up 2.18%),Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (up 1.92%),Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (up 1.58%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Adani Total Gas Ltd (up 0.77%), Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (up 0.72%), and Indraprastha Gas Ltd (up 0.02%).

On the other hand, Reliance Industries Ltd (down 0.2%), and Linde India Ltd (down 0.17%) moved lower.

At 09:42 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 319.46 or 0.44% at 73080.32.

The Nifty 50 index was down 66.05 points or 0.3% at 22206.45.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 307.92 points or 0.68% at 45474.79.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 23.31 points or 0.17% at 13699.59.

On BSE,2031 shares were trading in green, 862 were trading in red and 91 were unchanged.

