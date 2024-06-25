Business Standard
Manappuram Home Finance standalone net profit declines 3.25% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Jun 25 2024 | 10:05 AM IST
Sales rise 38.35% to Rs 66.77 crore
Net profit of Manappuram Home Finance declined 3.25% to Rs 7.14 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 7.38 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 38.35% to Rs 66.77 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 48.26 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 2.21% to Rs 19.90 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 19.47 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 45.37% to Rs 235.28 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 161.85 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales66.7748.26 38 235.28161.85 45 OPM %59.7758.54 -55.0356.45 - PBDT11.499.45 22 30.5828.28 8 PBT10.858.78 24 27.5625.92 6 NP7.147.38 -3 19.9019.47 2
First Published: Jun 25 2024 | 7:28 AM IST

