Belstar Microfinance standalone net profit rises 28.50% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 67.05% to Rs 549.54 croreNet profit of Belstar Microfinance rose 28.50% to Rs 104.73 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 81.50 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 67.05% to Rs 549.54 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 328.97 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 160.76% to Rs 339.85 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 130.33 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 77.71% to Rs 1832.68 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1031.26 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
