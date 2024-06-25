Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Belstar Microfinance standalone net profit rises 28.50% in the March 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Jun 25 2024 | 10:05 AM IST
Sales rise 67.05% to Rs 549.54 crore
Net profit of Belstar Microfinance rose 28.50% to Rs 104.73 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 81.50 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 67.05% to Rs 549.54 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 328.97 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 160.76% to Rs 339.85 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 130.33 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 77.71% to Rs 1832.68 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1031.26 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales549.54328.97 67 1832.681031.26 78 OPM %55.7464.63 -55.6052.36 - PBDT136.95110.76 24 453.66181.16 150 PBT134.51107.65 25 441.85169.32 161 NP104.7381.50 29 339.85130.33 161
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 25 2024 | 7:28 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayBuzzing StocksWeather Update TodayLatest News LIVENEET-UG 2024 Row UpdatesGold-Silver Price TodayICC T20 World Cup 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon