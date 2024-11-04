Business Standard
Qgo Finance standalone net profit rises 31.03% in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 04 2024 | 1:50 PM IST

Sales rise 21.16% to Rs 4.18 crore

Net profit of Qgo Finance rose 31.03% to Rs 0.76 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.58 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 21.16% to Rs 4.18 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 3.45 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales4.183.45 21 OPM %87.0887.54 -PBDT1.080.82 32 PBT1.040.80 30 NP0.760.58 31

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Nov 04 2024 | 1:42 PM IST

