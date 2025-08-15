Rander Corporation standalone net profit rises 87.50% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 395.45% to Rs 1.09 croreNet profit of Rander Corporation rose 87.50% to Rs 0.15 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.08 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 395.45% to Rs 1.09 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.22 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales1.090.22 395 OPM %18.3550.00 -PBDT0.200.11 82 PBT0.200.11 82 NP0.150.08 88
