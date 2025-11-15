Saturday, November 15, 2025 | 03:12 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Mangalam Organics standalone net profit rises 38.41% in the September 2025 quarter

Mangalam Organics standalone net profit rises 38.41% in the September 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Nov 15 2025 | 3:04 PM IST

Sales rise 18.56% to Rs 130.14 crore

Net profit of Mangalam Organics rose 38.41% to Rs 1.91 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1.38 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 18.56% to Rs 130.14 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 109.77 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales130.14109.77 19 OPM %-3.509.21 -PBDT10.936.90 58 PBT6.051.98 206 NP1.911.38 38

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Capital Trust reports standalone net loss of Rs 17.88 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Capital Trust reports standalone net loss of Rs 17.88 crore in the September 2025 quarter

South Asian Enterprises reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.02 crore in the September 2025 quarter

South Asian Enterprises reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.02 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Aditya Forge reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.02 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Aditya Forge reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.02 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Rapid Investments standalone net profit rises 225.00% in the September 2025 quarter

Rapid Investments standalone net profit rises 225.00% in the September 2025 quarter

Ashoka Buildcon Q2 PAT drops 83% YoY to Rs 78 cr

Ashoka Buildcon Q2 PAT drops 83% YoY to Rs 78 cr

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 15 2025 | 2:49 PM IST

Explore News

Bihar Election Results 2025 LIVEStock Market LIVE UpdatesIND vs SA LIVE Score 1st Test Day 1PM Modi Bihar Victory SpeechPhysicswallah IPO Allotment StatusGold-Silver Rate TodayBihar Election Full Winners ListBihar Election Candidates with Biggest MarginsPlant Protein vs Whey ProteinChapra Election Results 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon