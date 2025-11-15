Mangalam Organics standalone net profit rises 38.41% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 18.56% to Rs 130.14 croreNet profit of Mangalam Organics rose 38.41% to Rs 1.91 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1.38 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 18.56% to Rs 130.14 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 109.77 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales130.14109.77 19 OPM %-3.509.21 -PBDT10.936.90 58 PBT6.051.98 206 NP1.911.38 38
