Star Health & Allied Insurance Company standalone net profit declines 11.18% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 15.54% to Rs 3703.88 croreNet profit of Star Health & Allied Insurance Company declined 11.18% to Rs 111.29 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 125.30 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 15.54% to Rs 3703.88 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 3205.58 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales3703.883205.58 16 OPM %3.965.16 -PBDT148.80167.11 -11 PBT148.80167.11 -11 NP111.29125.30 -11
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content