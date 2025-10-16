Emerald Finance consolidated net profit rises 75.61% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 38.00% to Rs 6.90 croreNet profit of Emerald Finance rose 75.61% to Rs 3.60 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 2.05 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 38.00% to Rs 6.90 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 5.00 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales6.905.00 38 OPM %78.5569.80 -PBDT4.812.75 75 PBT4.812.75 75 NP3.602.05 76
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content