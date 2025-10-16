Thursday, October 16, 2025 | 09:15 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / L&T Finance consolidated net profit rises 5.64% in the September 2025 quarter

L&T Finance consolidated net profit rises 5.64% in the September 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Oct 16 2025 | 9:05 AM IST

Sales rise 7.87% to Rs 4335.75 crore

Net profit of L&T Finance rose 5.64% to Rs 734.84 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 695.58 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 7.87% to Rs 4335.75 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 4019.34 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales4335.754019.34 8 OPM %61.6760.82 -PBDT1039.81972.86 7 PBT988.86939.57 5 NP734.84695.58 6

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Delta Corp standalone net profit declines 48.92% in the September 2025 quarter

Delta Corp standalone net profit declines 48.92% in the September 2025 quarter

Angel One consolidated net profit declines 49.99% in the September 2025 quarter

Angel One consolidated net profit declines 49.99% in the September 2025 quarter

Network 18 Media & Investments reports consolidated net profit of Rs 40.68 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Network 18 Media & Investments reports consolidated net profit of Rs 40.68 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Tokyo Plast International consolidated net profit rises 64.10% in the September 2025 quarter

Tokyo Plast International consolidated net profit rises 64.10% in the September 2025 quarter

Univa Foods reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the September 2025 quarter

Univa Foods reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the September 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 16 2025 | 7:38 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMotilal Oswal Stock PicksKEI Industries Q2 ResultsGold-Silver Price TodayStocks To BuyTop Muhurat PicksDiwali 2025 WeatherUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon