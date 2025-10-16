L&T Finance consolidated net profit rises 5.64% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 7.87% to Rs 4335.75 croreNet profit of L&T Finance rose 5.64% to Rs 734.84 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 695.58 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 7.87% to Rs 4335.75 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 4019.34 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales4335.754019.34 8 OPM %61.6760.82 -PBDT1039.81972.86 7 PBT988.86939.57 5 NP734.84695.58 6
