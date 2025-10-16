Yash Chemex consolidated net profit rises 13.11% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 57.95% to Rs 38.65 croreNet profit of Yash Chemex rose 13.11% to Rs 0.69 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.61 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 57.95% to Rs 38.65 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 24.47 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales38.6524.47 58 OPM %3.184.54 -PBDT1.181.16 2 PBT1.161.13 3 NP0.690.61 13
