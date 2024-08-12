Business Standard
Mankind Pharma Ltd gains for fifth session

Last Updated : Aug 12 2024 | 1:31 PM IST
Mankind Pharma Ltd is quoting at Rs 2150.3, up 0.66% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 18.16% in last one year as compared to a 25.69% gain in NIFTY and a 44.93% gain in the Nifty Pharma.
Mankind Pharma Ltd is up for a fifth straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 2150.3, up 0.66% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.24% on the day, quoting at 24427.1. The Sensex is at 79938.07, up 0.29%. Mankind Pharma Ltd has added around 0.08% in last one month.
Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Mankind Pharma Ltd is a constituent, has added around 6.42% in last one month and is currently quoting at 22209.55, down 0.12% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 5.22 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 8.29 lakh shares in last one month.
The PE of the stock is 45.62 based on TTM earnings ending June 24.
First Published: Aug 12 2024 | 1:00 PM IST

