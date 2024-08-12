Cipla Ltd up for five straight sessions

Cipla Ltd is quoting at Rs 1586.85, up 0.77% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 28.43% in last one year as compared to a 25.69% gain in NIFTY and a 44.93% gain in the Nifty Pharma. Cipla Ltd is up for a fifth straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 1586.85, up 0.77% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.24% on the day, quoting at 24427.1. The Sensex is at 79938.07, up 0.29%. Cipla Ltd has added around 4.59% in last one month. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Cipla Ltd is a constituent, has added around 6.42% in last one month and is currently quoting at 22209.55, down 0.12% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 9.86 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 20.21 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark August futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1589.5, up 0.76% on the day. Cipla Ltd is up 28.43% in last one year as compared to a 25.69% gain in NIFTY and a 44.93% gain in the Nifty Pharma index.

The PE of the stock is 32.02 based on TTM earnings ending June 24.

