Tips Industries Ltd spurts 3.15%, gains for fifth straight session

Tips Industries Ltd is quoting at Rs 738.95, up 3.15% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 151.39% in last one year as compared to a 25.69% slide in NIFTY and a 6.42% slide in the Nifty Media. Tips Industries Ltd is up for a fifth straight session today. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.24% on the day, quoting at 24427.1. The Sensex is at 79938.07, up 0.29%. Tips Industries Ltd has gained around 29.37% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Media index of which Tips Industries Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 1.38% in last one month and is currently quoting at 2101.65, down 1.19% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 6.59 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 6.49 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 63.5 based on TTM earnings ending June 24.

