Monday, September 21, 2026 | 02:07 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex(    %)
                             
Nifty(    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Mankind Pharma Ltd spurts 6.01%

Mankind Pharma Ltd spurts 6.01%

Last Updated : Sep 21 2026 | 2:04 PM IST

Mankind Pharma Ltd is quoting at Rs 2439, up 6.01% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 6.01% in last one year as compared to a 7.1% drop in NIFTY and a 20.91% drop in the Nifty Pharma index.

Mankind Pharma Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 2439, up 6.01% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.29% on the day, quoting at 23413.6. The Sensex is at 74819.64, up 0.71%. Mankind Pharma Ltd has risen around 2.72% in last one month.

 

Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Mankind Pharma Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 2.67% in last one month and is currently quoting at 26710.1, up 1.25% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 10.39 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 3.26 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark September futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 2443, up 5.42% on the day. Mankind Pharma Ltd is down 6.01% in last one year as compared to a 7.1% drop in NIFTY and a 20.91% drop in the Nifty Pharma index.

The PE of the stock is 42.34 based on TTM earnings ending June 26.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd spurts 2.58%

CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd spurts 2.58%

Garment Mantra Lifestyle wins export order of Rs 10.37 cr

Garment Mantra Lifestyle wins export order of Rs 10.37 cr

Welspun Enterprises' arm wins sewer rehabilitation project worth Rs 351.24 cr

Welspun Enterprises' arm wins sewer rehabilitation project worth Rs 351.24 cr

RVNL secures Rs 404.88-cr project from East Coast Railway

RVNL secures Rs 404.88-cr project from East Coast Railway

Nifty hovers above 23,400 level; European mrkt advance

Nifty hovers above 23,400 level; European mrkt advance

Buzzing :

Stock Market LiveStocks to WatchStocks to buyLenskart Solutions ShareNSE IPO GMP TodayGold and Silver PriceIIT Bombay Student SuicideDispute on Chandrasekaran TermAsian Games 2026 LIVE UPDATES

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 21 2026 | 2:04 PM IST