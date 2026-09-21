CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd spurts 2.58%

CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd is quoting at Rs 915, up 2.58% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 18.8% in last one year as compared to a 7.1% drop in NIFTY and a 5.11% drop in the Nifty Energy index.

CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 915, up 2.58% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.29% on the day, quoting at 23413.6. The Sensex is at 74819.64, up 0.71%. CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd has risen around 4.27% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 1.32% in last one month and is currently quoting at 37773.55, up 0.15% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 17.47 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 25.98 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark September futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 917.2, up 1.27% on the day. CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd is up 18.8% in last one year as compared to a 7.1% drop in NIFTY and a 5.11% drop in the Nifty Energy index.

The PE of the stock is 99.89 based on TTM earnings ending June 26.

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