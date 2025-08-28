Thursday, August 28, 2025 | 02:51 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Manorama Industries inks MoU with Burkina Faso's Government for setting up new factory

Image

Last Updated : Aug 28 2025 | 2:50 PM IST

Manorama Industries has announced the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with the National Office for Major Projects of Burkina Faso (The Government of Burkina Faso) to establish a new factory focused on the processing plants of Shea Nuts

The business will be conducted through the company's new wholly owned subsidiary, Manorama Burkina Industries SA, Burkina Faso.

This partnership aligns with Burkina Faso's industrialization policy and promotes sustainable economic development, leveraging Manorama's rich two-decade expertise in manufacturing specialty fats & butters and exotic products for Fortune 500 companies in chocolate, confectionery and cosmetic industry.

In addition, Manorama Latin America LTDA, a wholly owned subsidiary of Manorama Industries, has entered into a strategic partnership with DEKEL Agroindthtria (Dekel) to produce Cocoa Butter Equivalent (CBE) and specialty fats in Brazil.

 

This collaboration marks Manorama as the first global CBE producer to manufacture in Brazil, with production set to begin in November 2025 tentatively.

Manorama will supply the specialty raw materials necessary for CBE production and will benefit from access to Dekel's facility located in Itapolis, So Paulo, Brazil.

Ashish Saraf, chairman and managing director of Manorama Industries, said: Manorama has significantly enhanced its international presence in Africa and Latin America.

The memorandum of understanding with the Government of Burkina Faso supports our plans for backward integration by establishing a processing factory in Africa. This initiative is designed to improve our overall operations in Africa, leading to greater operational efficiencies and better supply chain management.

Additionally, our strategic partnership with Dekel for manufacturing cocoa butter equivalent (CBE), a crucial ingredient for the chocolate industry, is set to begin in November 2025 tentatively. This makes us the first global CBE producer in Brazil.

It underscores our growth ambitions to introduce and supply CBE and specialty fats to Brazil and the broader Latin American chocolate market."

Manorama Industries (MIL) is a global pioneer in the manufacturing of cocoa butter equivalent (CBE), specialty fats & butters and exotic products. The company has carved a niche in manufacturing Sal CBE & Stearin, Shea CBE & Stearin, Mango CBE & Stearin and other exotic fats & butter. MIL offers customized solutions to Fortune 500 companies in chocolate, confectionery and cosmetic industry.

The company's consolidated net profit surged to Rs 50.58 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 13.54 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 117.04% to Rs 289.55 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.

The scrip shed 0.94% to currently trade at Rs 1359.50 on the BSE.

First Published: Aug 28 2025 | 2:21 PM IST

