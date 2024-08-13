Singer India standalone net profit rises 250.00% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 5.65% to Rs 98.69 croreNet profit of Singer India rose 250.00% to Rs 0.56 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.16 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 5.65% to Rs 98.69 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 104.60 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales98.69104.60 -6 OPM %-0.03-0.97 -PBDT1.380.78 77 PBT0.750.21 257 NP0.560.16 250
