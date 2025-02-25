Tuesday, February 25, 2025 | 09:10 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Mansukh Securities & Finance reports standalone net loss of Rs 3.42 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Mansukh Securities & Finance reports standalone net loss of Rs 3.42 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Feb 25 2025 | 9:04 AM IST

Sales decline 52.55% to Rs 22.51 crore

Net loss of Mansukh Securities & Finance reported to Rs 3.42 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against net profit of Rs 8.43 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 52.55% to Rs 22.51 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 47.44 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales22.5147.44 -53 OPM %-4.3123.88 -PBDT-2.3512.87 PL PBT-4.8211.08 PL NP-3.428.43 PL

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Muthoottu Mini Financiers standalone net profit rises 106.07% in the December 2024 quarter

Muthoottu Mini Financiers standalone net profit rises 106.07% in the December 2024 quarter

Shares may face volatility on weak Asian cues

Shares may face volatility on weak Asian cues

Stock Alert: ONGC, Torrent Power, Nazara Tech, Cosmo First, Biocon

Stock Alert: ONGC, Torrent Power, Nazara Tech, Cosmo First, Biocon

Gensol Engineering inks Rs 350 cr deal for sale of Scorpius Trackers Inc.

Gensol Engineering inks Rs 350 cr deal for sale of Scorpius Trackers Inc.

MPS board to mull fund raising on 28 Feb'25

MPS board to mull fund raising on 28 Feb'25

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 25 2025 | 7:35 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayShingles Awareness in IndiaStock Market Holiday on ShivratriStock Market CrashPM Kisan ekycNZ vs BAN Playing 11
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon