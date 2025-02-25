Tuesday, February 25, 2025 | 09:05 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
MPS board to mull fund raising on 28 Feb'25

Last Updated : Feb 25 2025 | 9:04 AM IST

MPS said that its board is scheduled o meet on 28 February 2025 to consider raising funds through equity or equity linked securities via various modes.

The company will evaluate a proposals for fund raising through issuance of equity shares or any other equity linked instruments or securities including convertible preference shares and warrants that entitle the warrant holder(s) to apply for equity shares, or any other eligible securities, this maybe done via, among other methods, a preferential allotment, private placement (including one or more qualified institutions placements (QIP) or further public issue of equity, in accordance with the applicable regulations.

MPS provides platforms and services for content creation, full-service production, and distribution to the worlds leading publishers, learning companies, corporate institutions, libraries, and content aggregators.

 

The companys consolidated net profit jumped 36.9% to Rs 48.71 core in Q3 FY25 as compared with Rs 29.73 crore in Q3 FY24. Net sales increased 39.3% YoY to Rs 186.36 crore in Q3 FY25.

The counter declined 3.58% to and at Rs 2593.35 on Monday, 24 February 2025.

First Published: Feb 25 2025 | 8:07 AM IST

