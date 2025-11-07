Friday, November 07, 2025 | 02:57 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Market trade sideways; metal shares climb

Market trade sideways; metal shares climb

Image

Last Updated : Nov 07 2025 | 2:50 PM IST
The key equity indices traded sideways in the mid-afternoon trade. Investors tracked ongoing, corporate earnings, FII outcome, crude oil price and global cues for further direction. The Nifty traded below the 25,550 mark.

Metal shares jumped after declining in the past two trading sessions.

At 14:25 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex declined 71.87 points or 0.09% to 83,239.14. The Nifty 50 index added 7.90 points or 0.03% to 25,520.85.

The broader market outperformed the frontline indices. The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index advanced 0.28% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index rose 0.08%.

The market breadth was negative. On the BSE, 2,000 shares rose and 2,082 shares fell. A total of 150 shares were unchanged.

 

Buzzing Index:

Also Read

Honda

Honda's profit slips as Trump's tariffs take toll on Japanese automakers

IKEA launches new smart home range with 21 products

IKEA launches smart home products compatible with Alexa, Google, Apple Home

Securities and Exchange Board of India, Sebi

No regulatory gap, guardrails needed to protect investors: Sebi official

Dyson new Purifiers

Dyson Hot+Cool HP2 De-NOx, HP1 air purifiers launched: Price, features

Tuhin Kanta Pandey

Sebi to review short selling, SLB frameworks: Tuhin Kanta Pandey

The Nifty Metal index advanced 1.21% to 10,405. The index declined 3.48% in the past two consecutive trading sessions.

Adani Enterprises (up 3.27%), Hindustan Copper (up 2.61%), National Aluminium Company (up 2.56%), Jindal Steel (up 2.24%), Steel Authority of India (up 1.95%), Tata Steel (up 1.84%), Vedanta (up 1.47%), Welspun Corp (up 1.41%), NMDC (up 1.3%) and Hindustan Zinc (up 1.09%) advanced.

Numbers to Track:

The yield on India's 10-year benchmark federal paper was flat at 6.514.

In the foreign exchange market, the rupee edged lower against the dollar. The partially convertible rupee was hovering at 88.6925 compared with its close of 88.6300 during the previous trading session.

MCX Gold futures for 5 December 2025 settlement rose 0.43% to Rs 121,136.

The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the greenback's value against a basket of currencies, was up 0.15% to 99.87.

The United States 10-year bond yield rose 0.39% to 4.109.

In the commodities market, Brent crude for December 2025 settlement advanced 62 cents or 0.98% to $64 a barrel.

Stocks in Spotlight:

Mitsu Chem Plast rallied 15.68% after reporting strong Q2 FY26 earnings. On a standalone basis, the company's net profit stood at Rs 1.88 crore in Q2 FY26, up 65% YoY and 43.5% QoQ. Revenues rose to Rs 92.42 crore, up 13.79% YoY and 8.37% QoQ, supported by healthy growth in revenues across industrial packaging, healthcare, and infrastructure segments.

Indigo Paints rose 0.97% after the companys consolidated net profit jumped 10.9% to Rs 25.11 crore on 4.2% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 312.06 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25.

K.P. Energy fell 1.01% after the company reported a strong performance for the September quarter (Q2 FY26), driven by higher project execution and improved operating efficiency. On a consolidated basis, the companys net profit rose 44.11% year-on-year to Rs 35.94 crore on a 51.39% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 300.69 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Dollar index recovers after sharp slide on Challenger Job Cuts report

Dollar index recovers after sharp slide on Challenger Job Cuts report

Prism Johnson reports consolidated net profit of Rs 2.81 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Prism Johnson reports consolidated net profit of Rs 2.81 crore in the September 2025 quarter

S & T Corporation consolidated net profit declines 86.00% in the September 2025 quarter

S & T Corporation consolidated net profit declines 86.00% in the September 2025 quarter

Go Fashion (India) standalone net profit rises 5.67% in the September 2025 quarter

Go Fashion (India) standalone net profit rises 5.67% in the September 2025 quarter

Madhusudan Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.68 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Madhusudan Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.68 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 07 2025 | 2:31 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayBreakout Stocks to buy todayElon Musk Tesla Pay PackageDonald Trump India VisitDelhi Police Traffic Advisory on Vande Mataram 150 AnniversaryPhysicswallah IPOLenskart IPO Allotment TodayQ2 Results TodayUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon