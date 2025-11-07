Friday, November 07, 2025 | 02:45 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Sebi to review short selling, SLB frameworks: Tuhin Kanta Pandey

Sebi to review short selling, SLB frameworks: Tuhin Kanta Pandey

Under the SLB mechanism, investors or institutions holding shares in their demat accounts can lend them to other market participants for a fee

Tuhin Kanta Pandey

Sebi Chairman Tuhin Kanta Pandey

Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 07 2025 | 2:42 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Markets regulator Sebi will soon set up a working group to undertake a comprehensive review of short selling and the Securities Lending and Borrowing (SLB) frameworks, its Chairman Tuhin Kanta Pandey said on Friday.

The framework for short selling, introduced in 2007, has largely remained unchanged since its inception. Similarly, the SLB mechanism, rolled out in 2008 and modified a few times since, continues to be underdeveloped compared to global markets, highlighting the need for a thorough reassessment.

Explaining the move, Pandey said, "We will soon form a working group to comprehensively review short selling and the SLB frameworks," while speaking at the CNBC-TV18 Global Leadership Summit.

 

Under the SLB mechanism, investors or institutions holding shares in their demat accounts can lend them to other market participants for a fee.

The transaction is executed through the stock exchange platform, with the clearing corporation providing a counter-guarantee to ensure smooth and secure settlement.

Also Read

Tuhin Kanta Pandey, SEBI Chairman

Sebi plans more IPO reforms, streamlining share pledge norms & disclosurespremium

markets, trading

Algo trading: Trade with multiple stop-losses, strict risk control limitspremium

Sebi

Sebi reaches out to social media to check fraudulent investment activities

SEBI

Sebi proposes wider certification framework for market professionalspremium

Sebi

Sebi expands IPO anchor book to 40% to boost institutional participation

Experts noted that borrowers typically use these securities for short-selling or to avoid settlement failures.

By enabling investors to earn additional income on otherwise idle shares, the SLB framework not only benefits lenders but also improves liquidity and overall market efficiency.

Pandey further added that comprehensive reviews of stockbroker and mutual fund regulations are already underway.

"We will soon take up a similar in-depth review of the Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements (LODR) 2015 and settlement regulations," he said.

Pandey also addressed concerns regarding foreign portfolio investor (FPI) outflows, emphasising that global investors continue to have strong confidence in India's growth story.

"There is a very strong faith that FPIs have in India's story," he said responding to a query on the outflow.

While discussions often focus on net outflows, he explained that a significant portion of FPI activity involves primary market investments, which offset secondary market movements.

He added that India's markets are now far more resilient to capital flow fluctuations.. Pandey pointed out that domestic participation has grown substantially, with individual investors now owning about 18 per cent of listed companies, supported by robust domestic institutional investors (DIIs).

"FPIs are not subordinate but are now complemented by strong domestic flows," he noted, highlighting that FPIs still collectively hold around USD 900 billion in market capitalisation in India.

When asked if the regulator was considering a ban on weekly expiries, Pandey declined to make any definitive comment. "Please don't put words in my mouth. I think I've said enough on this subject. The certainty right now is that the system is on and it is working," he said.

He assured that any future decisions would be based on broad consultations.

Pandey said that Sebi's approach will remain calibrated and data-driven, aimed at addressing market imperfections without abrupt action. "We are looking into a consultative, database-driven approach," he explained.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

stock market, indian stock market, markets

Stock Market LIVE: Nifty, Sensex recoup losses; Financials, Metal lead comeback; SMIDs in green

dividend stocks

Pocket dividends! ONGC, Power Grid, 31 other stocks go ex-date next week

NHPC Solar

NHPC shares drop 3% even as Q2 profit rises 15%; What's weighing the stock?

global stocks

Asian shares retreat after falling tech stocks drag Wall Street down

cement, cement sector

Down 25% from 52-week high, JK Cement is now a 'value buy': Choice Equity

Topics : SEBI Sebi norms Investors

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 07 2025 | 2:42 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayBreakout Stocks to buy todayElon Musk Tesla Pay PackageDonald Trump India VisitDelhi Police Traffic Advisory on Vande Mataram 150 AnniversaryPhysicswallah IPOLenskart IPO Allotment TodayQ2 Results TodayUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon