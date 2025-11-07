Go Fashion (India) standalone net profit rises 5.67% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 7.50% to Rs 224.17 croreNet profit of Go Fashion (India) rose 5.67% to Rs 21.80 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 20.63 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 7.50% to Rs 224.17 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 208.53 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales224.17208.53 8 OPM %29.7330.50 -PBDT61.7959.25 4 PBT29.0028.19 3 NP21.8020.63 6
