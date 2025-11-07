Friday, November 07, 2025 | 02:45 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Go Fashion (India) standalone net profit rises 5.67% in the September 2025 quarter

Go Fashion (India) standalone net profit rises 5.67% in the September 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Nov 07 2025 | 2:31 PM IST

Sales rise 7.50% to Rs 224.17 crore

Net profit of Go Fashion (India) rose 5.67% to Rs 21.80 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 20.63 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 7.50% to Rs 224.17 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 208.53 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales224.17208.53 8 OPM %29.7330.50 -PBDT61.7959.25 4 PBT29.0028.19 3 NP21.8020.63 6

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Madhusudan Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.68 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Madhusudan Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.68 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Hindalco undertakes Rs 10,225 cr capacity expansion project at Aditya Aluminium unit

Hindalco undertakes Rs 10,225 cr capacity expansion project at Aditya Aluminium unit

Alembic Pharma gets USFDA final approval for Dasatinib tablets in multiple strengths

Alembic Pharma gets USFDA final approval for Dasatinib tablets in multiple strengths

Adani Green Energy Ltd slips for fifth straight session

Adani Green Energy Ltd slips for fifth straight session

Parshva Enterprises consolidated net profit rises 75.00% in the September 2025 quarter

Parshva Enterprises consolidated net profit rises 75.00% in the September 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 07 2025 | 2:20 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayBreakout Stocks to buy todayElon Musk Tesla Pay PackageDonald Trump India VisitDelhi Police Traffic Advisory on Vande Mataram 150 AnniversaryPhysicswallah IPOLenskart IPO Allotment TodayQ2 Results TodayUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon