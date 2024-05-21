Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Market trades sideways; PSU bank shares rally

Image

Last Updated : May 21 2024 | 12:04 PM IST
The domestic equity benchmarks traded in sideways in mid-morning trade. The Nifty tad above the 22,500 level. PSU bank shares witnessed buying demand for the third consecutive trading sessions.
At 11:27 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, was down 55.99 points or 0.07% to 73,950.91. The Nifty 50 index added 7.15 points or 0.03% to 22,509.15.
In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index added 0.21% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index fell 0.10%.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
The market breadth was negative. On the BSE, 1,626 shares rose and 2,082 shares fell. A total of 201 shares were unchanged.
Buzzing Index:
The Nifty PSU bank index gained 1.05% to 7,232.10. The index rallied 1.89% in three consecutive trading sessions.
Bank of Maharashtra (up 3.41%), Central Bank of India (up 2.82%), Indian Overseas Bank (up 2.24%), UCO Bank (up 2.14%), State Bank of India (up 1.21%), Union Bank of India (up 1.06%), Punjab National Bank (up 0.95%), Bank of Baroda (up 0.78%), Punjab & Sind Bank (up 0.49%) and Canara Bank (up 0.31%) advanced.
Stocks in Spotlight:
Rail Vikas Nigam (RVNL) rallied 7.93% after the company reported 33.16% increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 478.40 crore in Q4 FY24 as compared with Rs 359.25 crore in Q4 FY23. Revenue from operations jumped 17.38% year on year (YoY) to Rs 6,714.01 crore in the fourth quarter of FY24.
JSW Steel advanced 2.62% after the company reported 64.66% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 1,332 crore in Q4 FY24 as compared with Rs 3,741 crore in Q4 FY23. Revenue from operations fell 1.48% YoY to Rs 46,269 crore in Q4 FY24.
Bharat Electronics (BEL) jumped 6.78% after the company reported 30.04% growth in consolidated net profit to Rs 1,797.11 crore in Q4 FY24 as against Rs 1,382.02 crore in Q4 FY23.Revenue from operations jumped 32.18% year on year (YoY) to Rs 8,564.08 crore in the quarter ended 31 March 2024.
Global Markets:
Asian stocks declined on Tuesday, snapping a seven-day winning streak, as investors weighed US central bank policy and the health of the global economy. Additionally, developments in the Middle East add a layer of uncertainty, potentially triggering a flight to safer assets.
Meanwhile, US stocks edged higher on Monday, with the Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) reaching a record close, driven by Nvidia (NVDA) shares ahead of their earnings report this week. The S&P 500 rose slightly by 0.1%, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average dipped below 40,000, down 0.5% after Friday's record high.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 21 2024 | 11:37 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Elections LIVEGold Silver Price TodayUS presidential PollsIPL 2024 Qualifier 1, KKR vs SRHIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon