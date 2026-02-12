Nifty February futures trade at premium
Infy, TCS and HDFC Bank were the top traded contractsThe Nifty 24 February 2026 futures closed at 25,849.10 a premium of 41.9 points compared with the Nifty's closing at 25,807.20 in the cash market.
In the cash market, The Nifty 50 index fell 146.65 points or 0.57% to 25,807.20.
The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, was up 1.53% to 11.73.
Infosys (Infy), Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) and HDFC Bank were the top-traded individual stock futures contracts in the F&O segment of the NSE.
The February 2026 F&O contracts will expire on 24 February 2026.
First Published: Feb 12 2026 | 4:31 PM IST