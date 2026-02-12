Redtape consolidated net profit rises 43.05% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 18.98% to Rs 786.55 crore

Net profit of Redtape rose 43.05% to Rs 104.53 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 73.07 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 18.98% to Rs 786.55 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 661.05 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.786.55661.0521.6918.94159.98121.05137.3598.97104.5373.07

